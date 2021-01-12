Morning Glory Art Fair to return to Fiserv Forum plaza in August

The annual Morning Glory Art Fair is back for its 46th year, after being canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor art show and sale will take place Aug. 14 and 15, on the public plaza at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, according to a news release Tuesday. It’ll be the second time the event is held on the 80,000-square-foot plaza, having relocated there in 2019 from the space outside the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Free and open to the public, Morning Glory Art Fair has attracted as many 12,000 attendees in past years. Appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at this year’s event, based on CDC and Milwaukee Health Department guidelines at the time, according to the release.

Morning Glory features art crafted by 130 artists in 12 categories, including ceramics, digital art, jewelry, photography and sculpture. Each artist is individually juried into the fair, based on a committee review of their portfolio.

The event is hosted annually by the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council and has been named one of the top 100 art fairs in the U.S.

“We’re excited to bring Morning Glory back in 2021 and present a beloved event that so many look forward to each year,” said Jean Wells, president of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council. “The WDCC was created in 1916 with the purpose of supporting and promoting artists who are dedicated to excelling in their craft. The cancellation of art shows and fairs last year, coupled with the closure of boutiques and small shops, hit artists hard so we’re pleased we can host a two-day event that showcases their work.”

Morning Glory Art Fair is among the first in-person events announced for Fiserv Forum’s outdoor plaza since the start of the pandemic. Several concerts and shows taking place inside the arena have announced rescheduled dates, including Joe Rogan on Aug. 7, Michael Buble on Sept. 14, Tame Impala on Oct. 8, and Elton John on April 2, 2022.