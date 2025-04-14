Molson Coors CEO to retire by end of year

[caption id="attachment_493407" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Gavin Hattersley
, the chief executive officer of Molson Coors Beverage Company
, plans to retire from the company and as a member of its board by the end of the year, the company announced today.
Molson Coors has its operational headquarters for the Americas in Chicago. The company also has a substantial office in Milwaukee at the former Miller Brewing Company headquarters.
In 2020 Hattersley bought a home in the Milwaukee area
, which he said would be his permanent residence.
Hattersley worked for 28 years in the beer industry, including more than six as president and CEO of Molson Coors. Having entered the beer industry with South African Breweries (SAB) in 1997, Hattersley served in leadership roles at SABMiller, MillerCoors and Molson Coors. When SAB acquired Miller in 2002, he was the first South African to move into the U.S. business.
Hattersley was heavily involved in the creation of the MillerCoors
U.S. joint venture in 2008, serving as the business’s first CFO and later its CEO. Hattersley became CEO of Molson Coors in September 2019
The company has grown both its top and bottom line, reaching annual net sales revenue of $11.6 billion and underlying income before income taxes of $1.6 billion in 2024.
“We have accomplished so much over the past six years and one thing I’m certain of is that none of it would have been possible without each of the 16,000 people across our business,” said Hattersley in a message to Molson Coors employees. “You built the plans. You brought them to life. You pushed in the right places. You saw what others didn’t. You were willing to take smart risks, to live up to the rich history of our brands while building for an even brighter future. Whether you are on the leadership team or are just getting started in your career here, whether you work in the field, in our offices or in a brewery, whether you are in our largest market or our smallest, you are responsible for our success and you are leading Molson Coors to a brighter future.”
The Molson Coors board is launching a search for a new CEO.
“Gavin has been a steady hand at the wheel as CEO, navigating through incredible challenges that no one could ever have predicted while guiding our company to growth, strengthening our foundation, and setting us up for an even brighter future to come,” said board chair Geoff Molson
. “Our business today stands on the shoulders of the many generations of the Molson and Coors families who have come before us. Gavin has lived up to their rich legacy, and he will retire having left an indelible mark on our business and the global beer industry. We are incredibly appreciative of his leadership.”
