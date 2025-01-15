Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Leinenkugel family wants to acquire historic Chippewa Falls brewery

But overtures to Molson Coors have been rebuffed, historic brewery set to close

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Leinenkugel's Chippewa Falls brewery. Image courtesy of the Leinenkugel family.
Learn more about:
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.Molson CoorsAdam CollinsDick LeinenkugelGavin HattersleyJake Leinenkugel

After Chicago-based Molson Coors announced last November that it planned to close the historic Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. brewery in Chippewa Falls, along with its craft beer brewery in downtown Milwaukee, the Leinenkugel family has vocalized its intention of keeping the Chippewa Falls brewery open. The planned closures, scheduled to take place by the end

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.