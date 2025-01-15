Leinenkugel family wants to acquire historic Chippewa Falls brewery

After Chicago-based Molson Coors
announced last November that it planned to close the historic Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. brewery
in Chippewa Falls, along with its craft beer brewery in downtown Milwaukee, the Leinenkugel family has vocalized its intention of keeping the Chippewa Falls brewery open.
The planned closures, scheduled to take place by the end of this week, would impact 56 employees in Chippewa Falls and 34 in Milwaukee.
"We want to reassure our employees at the brewery and Leinie Lodge, as well as our partners, retailers, distributors, and fans, that we are committed to exploring every avenue to preserve this vital part of our history," said Jake and Dick Leinenkugel
(both former presidents of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.) via a statement posted today on LinkedIn. "To that end, we submitted a formal proposal to Molson Coors, requesting to enter into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). This would allow us to begin discussions on acquiring the Chippewa Falls brewery, with the goal of maintaining its operations under Leinenkugel family leadership."
However, Molson Coors leadership has not been receptive to having a conversation regarding the acquisition of the Chippewa Falls brewery, according to the Leinenkugel family.
The family says they received a response from Gavin Hattersley
, chief executive officer of Molson Coors, late last week, stating the company is not interested in pursuing an NDA, but that Molson Coors “remains committed to the Leinenkugel brand.”
"With its rich history and incredible lineup of beers, Leinenkugel’s has been an important part of our company for nearly 40 years and that's not changing. While the decision to move brewing to Milwaukee was a challenging one, we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in Chippewa Falls. That's why we'll continue taking excellent care of our facilities, opening our doors year-round to thousands of guests," said Adam Collins
, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Molson Coors. "Our pilot brewery (in Chippewa Falls) will continue serving as an innovation hub, and the Leinie Lodge will continue to be a gathering place for locals and out-of-towners to enjoy their favorite beers and one-of-a-kind varieties available only at the Lodge. We're incredibly proud of Leinie’s, the many people in Chippewa Falls who built this brand into what it is today, and what it will continue to be for years to come — a true Wisconsin beer beloved by people across the country."
Despite following up with Hattersley on Jan. 8, the Leinenkugel family says it has received no further response on behalf of Molson Coors.
"The Chippewa Falls brewery is more than a facility—it is a symbol of our legacy, a source of pride for our community, and a key part of what makes Leinenkugel’s unique," said the Leinenkugel family. "We continue to hope for a resolution that honors our history and secures the future of brewing in Chippewa Falls."
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.
was founded in Chippewa Falls in 1867, it was sold by the Leinenkugel family to Miller Brewing Co. in 1988 and is now a subsidiary of Molson Coors.