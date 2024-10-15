Striking Molson Coors workers in Milwaukee reach deal with company

After being on strike for a little more than a week, 43 unionized workers at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee plant have reached a new deal with the company.

The workers are part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The mechanics and machine repair workers are represented by IAM Locals 66 and 510. Their contract officially expired on Oct. 1.

“I’m excited to announce that our members at Molson Coors have ratified a much improved agreement to settle this strike, said Alex Hoekstra, directing business representative, on the IAM District 10 Facebook page. “I’m incredibly proud and impressed by the solidarity shown by our members and our friends.”

The unionized workers sought increased wages and scheduling that promoted a better work/life balance.

Representatives with IAM District 10 did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A representative for the company could not immediately be reached for comment.