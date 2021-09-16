Modine establishes electric vehicle business unit

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine Manufacturing Co. has created a separate business unit to focus exclusively on the components and systems that it manufacturers for electric vehicles, the global thermal management technology and solutions company announced today. The Racine-based manufacturer…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

