Modine establishes electric vehicle business unit

Modine Manufacturing Co. has created a separate business unit to focus exclusively on the components and systems that it manufacturers for electric vehicles, the global thermal management technology and solutions company announced today. The Racine-based manufacturer…

ultimately found a buyer in Dana Inc., although the sale of its automotive business is still pending regulatory approvals, a Modine spokesperson said. Modine’s automotive business provides cooling products like radiators, condensers and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. Customers include automobiles, light trucks, motorcycles and power sports vehicles and engine manufactures. Modine also shifted its leadership team amid its organizational changes, including hiring Brinker in 2020 after former CEO Tom Burke stepped down. Earlier this year, the manufacturer also eliminated the vice president, commercial industrial solutions and COO position – Scott Bowser previously held the combined position. Modine Manufacturing Co. has created a separate business unit to focus exclusively on the components and systems that it manufacturers for electric vehicles, the global thermal management technology and solutions company announced today. The Racine-based manufacturer currently produces complete electric vehicle heat exchange systems that regulate powertrain temperatures in a variety of operating conditions. These systems can also help achieve optimal temperatures for battery and electronics to extend battery range and battery life, according to the company. Modine has been actively involved in developing products for alternative powertrains like electric, hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. Its electric vehicle heat exchange systems are particularly suited for transit and school buses, specialty vehicles and trucks including those used for last mile delivery, according to the company. The new business unit represents a “significant commitment” to the EV market and to customers who are leading the transition to alternative powertrains, Modine president and CEO Neil Brinker said in a statement. “The future of transportation is EV, and we are gaining momentum with multiple program wins,” Brinker said in a statement. “This is the right time to stand up this organization as the transition is happening quickly.” The manufacturer is currently in discussions with 30 customers for its EV heat exchange systems and is already in production agreements with three customers, according to the company. Modine has also been awarded five additional development agreements which are slated to launch over the next 12 months. The company will soon announce a leader for the business unit, Brinker said, adding that Modine will invest in the people and technology to support its operations in the dynamic and rapidly developing EV market. The creation of the new EV business unit follows a period of significant transition for Modine, which announced that it would sell its automotive business in 2019. The manufacturer, although the sale of its automotive business is still pending regulatory approvals, a Modine spokesperson said. Modine’s automotive business provides cooling products like radiators, condensers and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. Customers include automobiles, light trucks, motorcycles and power sports vehicles and engine manufactures. Modine also, including hiring Brinker in 2020 after former CEO Tom Burke stepped down. Earlier this year, the manufacturer also eliminated the vice president, commercial industrial solutions and COO position – Scott Bowser previously held the combined position.