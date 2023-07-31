MMAC’s Q3 outlook survey shows economy ‘riding the fence’

By
-
Economic indicators

Whether it is compared to the previous quarter or a year ago, a majority of area businesses surveyed by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce expect to see a sales increase in the third quarter, even after taking inflation into account. Specifically, the survey found 59% of firms expect sales to rise from the second

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

