MMAC urges transparency in wake of MPS referendum passage

With the passage of Milwaukee Public Schools’ $252 million property tax referendum, vocal opponents of the measure, including the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and the Greater Milwaukee Committee, are urging transparency and accountability as the school district serving 69,115 students embarks on plans to spend the influx of taxpayer dollars.

Voters living within the boundaries of the Milwaukee Public School District, narrowly approved the referendum on Tuesday, with 51.06% or, 41,586, casting ballots in favor of the levy increase, according to unofficial results, and 48.94% or 39,866 against it.

MPS officials say the funding increase is needed to prevent about $200 million in budget cuts – cuts they say are due to state-imposed property tax caps that have made it impossible for the district funding to keep pace with inflation and have enough resources to compensate and recruit teachers and serve students. More than 90 school referendum questions were on spring election ballots across the state – most aimed at covering funding gaps. On average, every school in MPS will receive 10.7% more funding, directly supporting children and teachers in the classrooms, MPS officials said Wednesday.

But critics, including the MMAC, which not only asked its roughly 2,000 members to vote against the measure, but funded an ad campaign opposing the ballot measure, said the district was simply asking for too much money, especially as the district’s test scores indicate that students are not making adequate academic progress.

In a public letter, members of the 76-year-old GMC, which is comprised of some of the city’s most notable nonprofit, community, and business leaders, said a “lack of transparency” surrounding the referendum left the committee unable to support it.

MMAC and GMC statements

In statements issued Wednesday morning, leaders of both the GMC and MMAC said it was paramount that MPS use their additional tax dollars to improve academic achievement.

“The MPS plan must be transparent and bold. The status quo is unacceptable and a strategic plan to better equip MPS students for the workforce of tomorrow is essential,” reads MMAC’s statement. “Our community, its families and, most importantly, our children deserve public schools that set students up to succeed. It’s our view that every child, no matter (what school they) attend, is entitled to a quality education. Despite MMAC’s opposition to this measure, we realize the importance MPS plays by educating half of the children in the city. We will continue to be a strong partner in programming that exposes students to the opportunities awaiting them upon graduation.”

In the GMC statement, committee president Joel Brennan, called the district’s existing academic performance “unacceptable and indefensible.”

“Milwaukee residents support the kids in our public schools, and that was never in doubt. The razor-thin margin of the MPS referendum is evidence that the central difference of opinion is based on how best to strengthen outcomes and establish greater accountability within the Milwaukee Public Schools,” Brennan wrote. “Now that Milwaukee voters have decided they want to commit additional local resources to public schools, the GMC and the civic community will continue our dialogue with MPS and community stakeholders about how to create innovative solutions that improve outcomes for kids. Regardless of what side one took regarding the referendum, we can all agree that the current results are unacceptable and indefensible, and that the community must work together to achieve something better. A stronger future for Milwaukee depends on it.”

MPS statement

In a Wednesday post on its website, MPS officials said the passage of the referendum will mean: “class sizes at MPS will stay smaller, art, music, physical education, and library programming will remain; and high-quality teachers and support staff will be retained.”

The measure also will allow MPS to further invest in language programs, career and technical education, and mental health support, they said.

As for academic achievement, MPS noted that the district had already made strides in student achievement, thanks in part to the approval of its 2020 referendum.

“In Milwaukee Public Schools, the absentee rate is down, the graduation rate and test scores are up, and more students are taking part in college and career programs” the statement reads. “The district also has more resources to provide mental health support, especially important as children recover from the social consequences of the pandemic.”

Even with approval of the referendum, school district officials said they will have to make cuts in Central Services, to make up the remaining budget shortfall, while also implementing a plan to “generate millions in cost savings through streamlining and rightsizing the district.”