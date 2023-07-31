MLG Capital buys Kenosha County apartment complex for nearly $72 million

By
-
Image from MLG Capital

Brookfield-based MLG Capital recently purchased a large apartment complex in the Village of Somers, near Kenosha, for $71.7 million, according to state records. It’s the 64th property acquired as part of MLG’s growing Legacy Fund, which recently surpassed $1 billion in assets. Located at 3100 Market Lane, the 330-unit Market Square Apartments complex includes 16

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

