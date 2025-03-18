MKE Tech Hub Coalition launches AI implementation program for manufacturers

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to growing tech talent and bolstering the region’s tech ecosystem, is launching a program aimed at helping mid-market manufacturers implement artificial intelligence solutions into their business.

The Synapse program is designed to help small and medium-sized manufacturers who are at risk of falling behind in the rapidly evolving realm of technology.

“While large manufacturers have resources to navigate emerging technologies, our region’s mid-market manufacturers often lack the internal expertise and support needed to keep pace with technological change,” said Kathy Henrich, CEO of MKE Tech Hub Coalition. “Synapse ensures these vital businesses can confidently evaluate and implement AI solutions that drive real business value.”

- Advertisement -

The initiative offers four key services: strategic advisory services, executive education, proof of value implementations, and peer learning networks. Synapse brings industry veterans, educational institutions, and technology firms to provide manufacturers with comprehensive support across their AI journey.

“What makes Synapse unique is our focus on practical, business-driven AI adoption,” said Sanjay Mohan, executive director of AI strategy at MKE Tech Hub Coalition. “We’re not promoting technology for technology’s sake. Instead, we help manufacturers identify their most pressing business challenges and determine where AI can deliver measurable improvements in efficiency, quality, and competitiveness. This approach dramatically reduces implementation risk while accelerating time to value.”

Several organizations have already joined the Synapse program to offer expertise, including Milwaukee-based AI consultancy Midpoint Consulting; North Carolina-based 100 Joules, a consultancy for manufacturers; Chicago-based Ensylon, an IT services and IT consulting firm; and Brookfield-based Concurrency, also an IT services and IT consulting firm.

- Advertisement -

Expanding from North Carolina, 100 Joules has selected Milwaukee as its next strategic growth market. The company plans to establish a local presence in 2025.

“Milwaukee’s industrial legacy and forward-thinking leadership make it the perfect expansion market for 100 Joules,” said Tom McFadyen, CEO of 100 Joules. “Through this partnership, we will connect manufacturers with global first movers, ensuring they can experiment, build, buy, and invest in transformative technologies ahead of the curve.”

Manufacturers interested in taking part in the Synapse program can reach out to the MKE Tech Hub Coalition at any time to set up an initial consultation. During the consultation, experts will examine each company’s specific challenges, assess where they are in their technology adoption journey, and determine which Synapse services would be most beneficial for their organization.