Mixed-use housing project to begin construction in West Allis

Construction on a mixed-use project in West Allis is set to begin next month, in what the developer calls a rare case of "missing middle" housing advancing to construction. Known as Union Green, the development will replace a string of vacant buildings and an underutilized public park at 6400 W. Greenfield Ave. with eight townhomes, 11 apartments, 2,500 square feet of retail space and a new public courtyard. The development team is comprised of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firmand Wauwatosa-based, who announced Tuesday that they had purchased the project site last week and will begin demolition of the existing structures yet this month. In the announcement, the development team said the groundbreaking continues the momentum of several recent projects in the Six Points Neighborhood of West Allis, which includes Mandel Group's The West Living and SoNa Lofts, OPE! Brewing and several new restaurants and event venues, as well as The Revv and The Apiary further away from the site that have recently started construction. In contrast to the larger developments West Allis has seen lately, the development team for Union Green says it is an example of "missing middle" housing, which are developments larger than single family homes but smaller than large apartment buildings that some experts say is a key to solving affordable and workforce housing shortages. “Large complexes are important but can often be cold and inward-looking,", JJH3 principal, said in the announcement. "A healthy neighborhood offers alternatives like ours: small, human-scaled options that actively engage the community and provide a transition between larger buildings and single-family homes." [caption id="attachment_604726" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering from Galbraith Carnahan Architects[/caption] "Smaller developments like Union Green also offer additional unique benefits to tenants: three-level rental townhomes with individual front entries and private garages, an intimate apartment building in which every unit is a corner unit, and a multifamily community where your home feels a bit more like home and your neighbors feel a bit more like actual neighbors," Hook said. The project team purchased the project site from the city and received tax incremental financing to support the project, according to city documents, which helped the team make the project financially viable. The existing public park will be relocated within the development site to better interact with residents and the retail tenant, which is envisioned to be a cafe user. The townhomes will be available for occupancy January 2026 with the apartments and retail space available in February 2026, the announcement says.