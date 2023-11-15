Miramont Behavioral Health opens outpatient clinic in Pewaukee

Miramont Behavioral Health has opened a new outpatient clinic in the Tower Executive Office Building in the City of Pewaukee
The new clinic, located at N14 W24200 W. Tower Place near Interstate 94, will offer intensive out-patient and partial-hospitalization programs for adult behavioral health care patients.
Miramont Behavioral Health operates a 72-bed hospital in Middleton that offers treatment for adolescents, adults, and seniors experiencing acute behavioral health issues, often in the form of a crisis requiring short-term hospitalization.
Its Pewaukee facility will allow the health care provider to address the growing demand for outpatient behavioral health services in the greater Milwaukee area, including for patients recently discharged from inpatient care, the company said.
The 5,989-square-foot office will offer intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for adult patients, including virtual intensive out-patient program (IOP) options.
Miramont director of outpatient services Sam Zubella, a licensed clinical social worker, will oversee patient care at the clinic.
“We’ve witnessed increased demand for outpatient services, including from individuals discharging from acute inpatient care who often struggle with treatment continuity due to access barriers, travel challenges, and provider shortages,” Zubella said. “Our goal is to provide a safe and nurturing space for patients to continue processing their thoughts and feelings through therapy, develop new coping skills, promote continued transition back to everyday life, and connect with fellow patients facing similar challenges.”