Miramont Behavioral Health opens outpatient clinic in Pewaukee

By
-
Miramont Behavioral Health has opened an outpatient clinic in the Tower Executive Office Building in the City of Pewaukee. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)

Last updated on November 15th, 2023 at 01:33 pmMiramont Behavioral Health has opened a new outpatient clinic in the Tower Executive Office Building in the City of Pewaukee The new clinic, located at N14 W24200 W. Tower Place near Interstate 94, will offer intensive out-patient and partial-hospitalization programs for adult behavioral health care patients. Miramont

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display