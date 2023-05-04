Minneapolis-based NorthRock Partners opens Milwaukee office in the Deer District

Minneapolis-based financial and lifestyle advisory firm NorthRock Partners
has expanded its presence through the opening of a new office in downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District, located at 520 W. Juneau Ave.
The 3,500-square-foot office, located right next door to Fiserv Forum, is being led by Milwaukee native Anthony Mlachnik.
There are seven employees at the Milwaukee branch, including associate advisor Joshua Timblin and client services associate Andrea Paulson.
NorthRock Partners chief executive officer Rob Nelson
said the new Milwaukee office will continue to serve the company’s affluent client base, which includes professional athletes, entertainers, corporate executives, business owners, multi-generational families and more.
“The Deer District is one of the fastest growing and most exciting areas in Milwaukee,” said Nelson. “Having an office in here helps us support the city as it evolves, while also empowering our business, to grow our client base of corporate executives, business owners and high-net-worth individuals and families.”
As Mlachnik marshals the opening of the new Milwaukee, he’ll draw upon years of experience in helping others and fostering community connections.
He believes two of his core values -- mentorship and being of service to others-- have guided him his entire life and culminated in him being selected to lead this new office.
Anthony Mlachnik
Anthony Mlachnik[/caption]
A St. Thomas More High School graduate, Mlachnik said the school showed him the importance of having both strong mentors and a philosophy of giving back. His desire to help others was even more deeply cemented as his family faced several personal challenges. Growing up, two of his siblings had to overcome serious health challenges.
“We would do the (Briggs & Al’s) run and walk every year. I realized as we were participating and my family was out there supporting other families in the community that I was fortunate and healthy and not everybody is as lucky as I was,” said Mlachnik.
Later in life, Mlachnik was a basketball player at Chicago State University. While nearing the end of his college career, he needed to decide whether to keep on pursuing a career in basketball or get a job in finance. He started his wealth management career at NorthRock Partners in Chicago, but also created Milwaukee-based nonprofit 24-Up.
He spent about a decade bouncing back and forth between Chicago and Milwaukee to support the organization.
“The reason I started doing stuff in the community was because I didn’t want to completely leave basketball at that point and that sense of camaraderie,” said Mlachnik.
24-Up teaches kids ages 7 to 18 both how to play basketball and important life skills. The nonprofit works with over 10,000 kids each year and is supported by the Pat Connaughton Foundation,
established by the Milwaukee Bucks player, of which Mlachnik is a board member.
It is partly because of 24-Up that he has been able to continually create and cultivate connections with Milwaukee’s business and community leaders.
The decision to finally move back to Milwaukee full-time came after Mlachnik’s father was diagnosed with a rare infection called blastomycosis.
“That was the catalyst where my wife and I sat down and I met with my partners in Chicago and I said, ‘Guys, this really isn’t a business decision, this is a family decision.’ I had a fair amount of clients already from Milwaukee, Madison and the surrounding areas, so it was a good business decision too. It was like things came full circle,” said Mlachnik.
With more than 1,700 clients, $4.5 billion in assets under management, and clients across the country and around the world, NorthRock is in the top 1% of RIA firms in the country. Through the company's "personal office" experience, NorthRock delivers advice and services tailored to give clients more time to make the impact they want on the world.
“We are excited to grow our footprint in the Milwaukee area because of the incredible companies and professionals that call it home,” said Nelson. “As we continue to lean into the Milwaukee market, Anthony is the perfect advisor to lead this new office. He’s a leader, and business is personal for him. The way he works and supports clients in our communities, it’s something he's passionate about.”
