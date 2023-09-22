MilwaukeeWarehouse

Milwaukee | Founded: 2018

Industry: Warehousing and distribution

Employees: 22

Milwaukee Warehouse is a warehouse and distribution services company that provides storage of raw materials and finished goods for local manufacturers, food-grade warehouse services to the food and beverage industry, container unload and distribution services to big box retailers and order fulfillment and cross dock services.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

John Arcuri, president: “Manufacturers continue to place greater emphasis on their core manufacturing business, outsourcing peripheral activities such as warehousing and distribution to those that can run this operation more efficiently and at a lower cost. The uncertainty of the supply chain continues to create a strong demand for warehouse space from manufacturers who are stockpiling raw materials closer to home.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Taking care of our customers is just one key to navigating a challenging market. All of the good organizations understand this and are able to deliver excellent service. We look out for each other, making sure each one is OK. This foundation powers us through the ups and downs of the market.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Be kind.”