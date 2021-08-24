Milwaukee World Festival to provide bus service for Summerfest

Summerfest producer Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced that it has secured a private operator to provide bus shuttle transportation to the festival, which will be held on Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

The bus shuttle service will be provided by Atlanta-based Vectour Group, Inc. It will offer buses running every 30 minutes, starting at 11 a.m. and running continuously throughout the day to three park and ride lot locations: College Avenue and I-94, State Fair Park and Brown Deer Road and I-43. Round-trip fare is $12.

Riders can pre-purchase round-trip ride tickets at Summerfest.com, or upon exiting the bus, pay upon arrival at Summerfest. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Pre-paid riders must present their online purchase bar code at the Summerfest kiosk to receive the round-trip ride wristband. Once paid, all bus shuttle passengers will receive a wristband, which is mandatory to show when getting back on the bus to the park and ride lot. If a rider does not have a wristband after leaving Summerfest, they can purchase one for the full-price fare.

MWF said the decision was made to hire a private bus company for this year’s festival because Milwaukee County Transit System and other bus provider are not able to provide service for Summerfest this year.

“The buses are back – we know that many of our fans utilize bus transportation to get to Summerfest and we wanted to provide them with a convenient and affordable option to attend the festival,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc..

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at Summerfest to deliver service to the festival,” said Reginald Haslam Jr., president and CEO of Vectour Group, Inc. “We have been in the transportation event business for over 20 years, and look forward to this new relationship and the opportunity to help bring fans to the Summerfest gates this September.”

The service will not run during the Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 1, 8 and 15.