Milwaukee Tool’s growth streak continued in 2022, but 2023 may be slower

By
-
Milwaukee Tool’s Brookfield campus.
Milwaukee Tool’s Brookfield campus.

Milwaukee Tool saw its revenue grow 22% in 2022, but the company’s plans suggest 2023 may be the year that its run of strong growth comes to an end. The Brookfield-based maker of cordless power tools and equipment has seen a remarkable run of growth for more than a decade. Top line sales growth has

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display