Milwaukee Tool buys parcel of land across the street from Brookfield HQ for parking

Brookfield-based manufacturer Milwaukee Tool has purchased a parcel of land directly across the street from the main campus of its headquarters at 13135 W. Lisbon Road.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Tool said Tuesday the 4.6-acre parcel will be used “for additional parking to support the headcount in our building at 12930 West Lisbon Road.” The company has hired more than 3,000 people in the last year across all of its U.S. operations.

State records show Lake Shore Burial Vault Company sold the parcel to Schwer, Pflicht & Werkzeug Properties LLC for $1,060,000. The LLC is linked to Milwaukee Tool’s headquarters, state records show.

Lake Shore Burial Vault Company did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Milwaukee Tool’s last expansion at its Brookfield headquarters was unveiled in 2018. That project involved the construction of a $32 million, 114,500-square-foot office building across the street from its main campus at 12930 W. Lisbon Road. The newly purchased parcel bumps up against the land at 12930 W. Lisbon Road.

This was Milwaukee Tool’s second major expansion of its corporate headquarters in recent years. The company broke ground in early 2016 on a 200,000-square-foot office building that cost $35 million.

The company also announced in May plans to create an additional 1,000 jobs in Wisconsin by 2027. Milwaukee Tool said it plans to invest more than $206 million in the state to expand its existing research and development facilities, address infrastructure needs and provide equipment at its nine locations across the state.