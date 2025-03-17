30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Stacia Thompson, Sherman Phoenix

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visitPresident and CEO Sherman Phoenix Age: 49 With a background in higher education, workforce development and community service, Stacia Thompson is shepherding Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix into its next phase of entrepreneurial empowerment. Thompson has served as head of the small business hub’s nonprofit operator since January 2024. As part of her long-term vision for the foundation, Thompson is working to develop a franchise model that can be replicated in other communities. Since opening in 2018 in Sherman Park, the Sherman Phoenix has been home to more than 50 businesses, primarily owned by people of color.“I envision a more equitable and thriving Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. Two key changes are crucial: 1. Enhanced access to essential services: This means expanding access to preventative, maternal, and mental health care, ensuring everyone can stay healthy. Critically, it also means bridging the digital divide by providing both technology and training. Access to devices and internet is only half the battle; people need the skills to use technology effectively for education, jobs and civic engagement. 2. Targeted workforce development: We need robust programs focused on essential skills for today's and tomorrow's jobs. This includes technical skills and crucial soft skills like communication and problem-solving. These programs must be accessible to all, regardless of background, and aligned with local employer needs to create pathways to good-paying, stable careers. Encouraging not just college, but also entrepreneurship and apprenticeships as post-secondary plans.”“In the next five to eight years, my focus for the Sherman Phoenix Foundation is threefold: First, creating sustainability by strengthening existing programs, diversifying funding and deepening community engagement. Second, expansion, strategically growing programs and services to maximize impact. Third, developing replicable models for other communities. Crucially, The Retreat will grow into an annual regional destination event, creating significant economic impact for Milwaukee and local entrepreneurs, while also encouraging BIPOC travel to the city. These short-, mid-, and long-term goals are designed to solidify the Sherman Phoenix's legacy and create lasting, positive change.”“Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin offer incredible opportunities for your generation. Don't just live here, thrive here! This region is ripe for your innovation and energy. Plug into the vibrant community by taking advantage of mentorships, internships, and volunteer opportunities. Get involved – your voice matters! Stay informed about local trends and discover the hidden gems right in your backyard. There's so much potential here waiting for you to shape its future. ‘Be the change you want to see.’ This is your chance to build a career, a community and a life you love. Make Milwaukee your home for the next 30 years and be part of something amazing.”