Milwaukee shoe manufacturer Anodyne sells majority stake of company

Milwaukee-based Anodyne, LLC,
a manufacturer of lifestyle-oriented clinical footwear for diabetic patients, has sold a majority stake in the company. Tampa, Florida-based HealthEdge Investment, LLC,
a health care-focused private equity fund, is now majority owner of Anodyne.
HealthEdge leadership declined to share what percent stake of Anodyne they now own.
"Anodyne was founded with a vision of being the absolute best,” said Bobby Kanter,
Anodyne co-founder and CEO. “We've been relentless in our pursuit to offer at-risk, diabetic patients the most stylish and comfortable footwear available, and offer footcare providers the utmost level of service and support in fitting and dispensing these limb-saving devices. The reception from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to accelerating the growth of our brand with HealthEdge's support."
Founded in 2015, Anodyne supports its diabetic shoe offering with a line of shoe inserts and custom orthotics, which are manufactured at the company's in-house fabrication facility in Milwaukee.
“Diabetic foot complications represent a significant medical risk to the growing diabetic population. A risk that can be drastically mitigated by the proper application of therapeutic footwear,” said Scott Heberlein
, partner at HealthEdge. “It is exciting to see how a relatively low-cost intervention can have such a meaningful impact on improved patient outcomes. We look forward to partnering with the Anodyne team to expand the reach of this important preventative product."