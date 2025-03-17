30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Ryan Castelaz, Discourse Coffee

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Ryan Castelaz
Founder and CEO
Discourse Coffee and Agency Cocktail Lounge | Milwaukee
Age: 31
Ryan Castelaz is the visionary behind a growing portfolio of hospitality businesses in and around downtown Milwaukee, including Discourse Coffee, with two cafe locations, and Agency Cocktail Lounge, which earned a 2025 James Beard Award nomination as the “nation’s first fully hybrid bar,” serving a selection of full-proof to non-alcoholic craft cocktails. Castelaz’s innovative approach to drink-making is brought to life in his 2023 book, “The New Art of Coffee: From Morning Cup to Caffeine Cocktail.”
What would you like to see change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“I would love to see Milwaukee, and the whole of southeastern Wisconsin, retain more of its talent. World-class talent very much exists here, but often leaves our area to pursue what they view as bigger and better things in major metropolitan cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. I would love to keep more of that talent here at home.
“In order for this to happen, we must provide opportunities for these individuals to reach the pinnacle of their professions right here in Milwaukee. That means local companies need to hold themselves to globalized standards, endeavoring not to be the best in their local market, but to be the best in the world. This will provide robust platforms for those seeking to achieve truly great things, allowing us to retain, and even attract, truly world-class talent to Wisconsin.”
What do you hope to accomplish in your career over the next 30 years?
“I hope to empower the next generation of drink makers and hospitality professionals to tell their stories through their work by providing the necessary resources and platforms for them to do so. All of our concepts are designed as platforms for expression and are entirely dependent on the brilliance and bravery of our drink makers, bakers, chefs and designers. I am incredibly grateful to be working alongside such an inspiring group of young hospitality professionals, and I hope to see this network grow tremendously over the next 30 years.”
“Additionally, it is a dream of mine to start a sort of Y-Combinator for young hospitality companies. Our industry has catastrophic fail rates, which I believe is due to many chefs, bartenders and baristas starting businesses without proper education or support. I would love to provide funding and guidance to prospective owners to increase their overall chance of success.
What would be your pitch to the next generation to encourage them to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“I think the same thing that drew me back to the Milwaukee area is relevant to the next generation, which is the opportunity to make a true impact on the future of our region.
“New York City, L.A., Chicago, Denver, they have all had their time and will continue to flourish. They need no help, and you will be a needle in a haystack of ambition, talent and resources. Here in southeastern Wisconsin, you have the opportunity to stand out, to make a real difference, and to inspire and empower the generation to come to do the same.”