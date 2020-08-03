Milwaukee Public Museum announces reopening date

The Milwaukee Public Museum will reopen to the public on Aug. 21.

In its first phase of reopening, the museum will require visitors to reserve a one-time entry ticket in advance of their visit and to wear masks. MPM has been closed since March 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

“We’re excited to welcome people back to the museum,” said Ellen Censky, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “Though visits in this first phase of reopening may look a little different, we are excited to offer new and unique ways to safely connect our visitors to nature and culture.”

Visitors will also be guided through the museum via one-way paths and several exhibits and public spaces will be closed. Visitors will enter at the Wells Street entrance and exit via the MacArthur Square parking garage.

The museum is also offering free WiFi for visitors and will roll out new monthly programming videos tied to various exhibits.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is our highest priority,” Censky said. “As we carefully and cautiously welcome visitors back to MPM, we look forward to providing members, visitors, and the community with new, innovative ways to encounter our collections.”

MPM members and donors will have access to MPM on Aug. 13, a week before it opens to the general public.