Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Arts & Culture

Milwaukee Public Museum announces outdoor sculpture for new museum

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
A rendering of Mark Fischer's "The Gathering Place."
Learn more about:
Milwaukee Public MuseumJames FloresMark Fischer
Last updated

Mark Fischer The Milwaukee Public Museum announced Wednesday that it has selected artist Mark Fischer to create a sculpture for its future museum. Fischer, an indigenous artist of the Oneida Nation, plans to incorporate cultural aspects of Wisconsin’s Native American tribes into the art installation, which will be called “The Gathering Place,”

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.