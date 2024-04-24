Milwaukee Public Market named best in the nation by USA Today

The Milwaukee Public Market ranked no. 1 on USA Today’s list of the best public markets in the county, as part of its 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

From an initial group of 20 nominees, the food and retail market in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward came out on top of the well-known Pike Place Market in Seattle (no. 9), Boston Public Market in Boston (no. 7), Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco (no. 5) and the expansive Eastern Market in Detroit (no. 2).

Nominees are selected by an expert panel and then readers pick the top 10 during a month-long period of public voting. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards also rank the nation’s best farmers markets, best food halls, best food tours and best city parks, among other categories.

“We knew that our public market held a special place in the heart of our community, but we are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of support that we received during the voting process,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and the Third Ward Business Improvement District.

USA Today touts the Milwaukee Public Market’s range of local goods, from cheeses and meats to produce and ready-made food as well as the weekly cooking classes offered at Madame Kuony’s demonstration kitchen on the venue’s upper level.

Opened in 2005 on the corner of North Water Street and East St. Paul Avenue, the public market is now home to 18 local vendors and hosts a number of community-building events such as the free Riverwalk Commons Concert Series and the annual Harvest Festival.

“This distinction as the nation’s top public market speaks volumes about our wonderful community,” said Schwartz. “It’s truly a city-wide achievement that is reflective of the spirit and strength of Milwaukee as a whole. On behalf of our vendors, who are the driving force behind this recognition, we are beyond grateful for this acknowledgement.”