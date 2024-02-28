Milwaukee project merging crisis housing with affordable units is a Wisconsin first

By
-
Image from Google Maps

An affordable apartment development with half its units set aside as emergency housing is planned for Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood.

Milwaukee-based KG Development Group is developing the 41-unit affordable housing project in an existing building at 2436 N. 50th St.

Built in 1929 as the Milwaukee Jewish Home for the Aged, KG will renovate the 26,000-square-foot building that is currently used as office space, according to marketing materials from Colliers | Wisconsin, which marketed the property for sale.

KG’s project will include 20 units of “crisis housing,” or housing dedicated to people experiencing emergency housing situations and dealing with trauma.

The remaining 21 units will be rented to people with lower incomes at below-market rates. Eight of those apartments will be covered by rental vouchers from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services Housing Services.

The department will seek a partner to provide on-site support services for residents.

This will be the first Wisconsin project to merge crisis beds and supportive services with affordable apartments, according to a county press release.

Hunter Turpin
