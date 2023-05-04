Milwaukee Preservation Alliance names new executive director

The Milwaukee Preservation Alliance board announced recently that preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd has joined the organization as its next executive director.

Rudd has a background in architecture, preservation and non-profit work. Over the years she has worked for the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota (now Rethos), Historic Ard Godfrey House, the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office, the City of Milwaukee Historic Preservation Office, and various architectural firms throughout Milwaukee. Rudd earned her bachelor’s degree in history with an emphasis in business studies from University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, and her masters of architecture with a certificate in historic preservation from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“As a primarily volunteer-based organization, it makes us proud to be able to employ staff who dedicate themselves to furthering MPA’s mission as we work to ‘make preservation mainstream’ in Milwaukee,” said MPA board president Peter Zanghi. “Ms. Rudd brings with her a contagious optimism and dedication to the community and fabric of Milwaukee, and her passion for the stories and built history of this city is evident upon first meeting her.”

“Historic Preservation is about more than just saving old buildings – it’s about the stories told, the lives that were lived and events that unfolded behind the physical walls we see today,” Rudd said. “The correlation between sustainability and preservation is undeniable. Milwaukee is a catalytic example for embracing its existing fabric and adapting it in new, innovative ways. Watching breweries, shops, coffee houses and more move into buildings that were once used for industry and commerce is something that Milwaukeeans do so well – and it’s a huge part of our story that deserves to be celebrated. MPA isn’t here just to advocate for the best of the best of preservation – we love to see the reuse and rehabilitation of a grand Cream City jewel just as much as we do the small corner shop that was the heart of a neighborhood. It is my hope to amplify the benefits and beauty of preservation throughout the area, and to help tell stories that would otherwise be overlooked or disregarded.”

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting stewardship and awareness of the historic, cultural, and economic value of Milwaukee’s built heritage.