Milwaukee Precision Casting will pay a $100,000 fine after violating the Clean Water Act

By
Ashley Smart
-

After pleading guilty to one charge of violating the Clean Water Act this past July, Milwaukee Precision Casting was officially sentenced Monday and will pay a $100,000 criminal fine. The fine stems from a series of incidents that began in June 2020, during which MPC employees discharged pollutants into the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District. Milwaukee

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
