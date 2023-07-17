Milwaukee company charged after discarding untreated chemical waste into sewage system

By
Ashley Smart
-

A Milwaukee company has agreed to plead guilty to one charge of violating the Clean Water Act, a negligent misdemeanor, after several employees disposed of untreated chemical waste into the sewage system over the course of several months. Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc. is a casting foundry that makes simple cast steel components and complex aluminum

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

