Milwaukee police arrest man with firearm inside Deer District

In addition, two arrested and three people injured in two shootings on Water Street, according to reports

As exciting as it was for the Milwaukee Bucks to win the team’s first NBA championship in half a century, the event that drew more than 65,000 people to the Deer District did not go off without a hitch.

During the third quarter, dozens of fans barred from entering an at capacity Deer District broke through a security checkpoint on West Highland Avenue just North of Mader’s Restaurant. As fans bypassed metal detector wands and bag checks, a man was seen carrying what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband.

Milwaukee police officers subdued the man with the firearm from behind and took possession of the firearm in a struggle more than 50 yards past the security checkpoint. Another officer was seen clearing the chamber of the pistol, which did not appear to be loaded.

In addition, according to a report from BizTimes Milwaukee media partner WISN-TV Channel 12, Milwaukee Police responded to a pair of shootings a block apart on Water Street. Three people were injured, none believed to be life-threatening. The first shooting took place at around 12:45 a.m. during Channel 12’s live coverage of the victory celebration.

Following one of the shootings, a 22-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and a suspect was in custody. In the other shooting, a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries. One person was in custody for that shooting and other suspects were being sought, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The two shootings, which were in the immediate area of the celebrations, likely were what was heard during the TV coverage, Milwaukee Police Capt. Jesús Ortiz told the AP in a statement.

Throughout the game, some of the fans who were kept out of the Deer District’s packed watch party broke fencing as they attempted to breach the security perimeter. Police officers called for backup and were seen zip-tying fencing that had broken from the force of the crowd.

The Milwaukee Police Department also deployed police officers on horseback to clear a crowd that had gathered at the south entrance to the Deer District on Vel R. Phillips Avenue. Several crowd members were also seen hopping the fence to get into the Deer District but were typically detained by police within seconds.

Two women were also arrested just outside of the Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop on the east side of the Fiserv Forum after a fight broke out during the second quarter.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incidents.

Click here for more photos of the Milwaukee Bucks historic championship win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.