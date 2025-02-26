Milwaukee part of Midwest charter bus route network to be provided by GOGO Charters

Atlanta-based ground transportation company GOGO Charters on Wednesday announced plans for its Midwest Charter Network providing daily charter bus transportation to major Midwest cities, including Milwaukee, beginning this summer.

The network will have six routes, including a Chicago to Madison route with stops at the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown hotel at 625 N. Milwaukee St. and stops in Sun Prairie and Madison.

Other routes on the GOGO Charters Midwest Charter Network will include: Chicago to Indianapolis; Chicago to Detroit; Indianapolis to Columbus, Ohio; Columbus to Cleveland and Cleveland to Detroit.

Fares will start as low as $10 and will fluctuate based on trip length and availability.