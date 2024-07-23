Milwaukee office space broker launches commercial real estate firm

Veteran Milwaukee office real estate brokerhas launched his own commercial real estate firm, named. The firm’s office is located on the 26floor of the Associated Bank River Center building at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. Hunter was most recently executive vice president for’s Milwaukee office. His career began in 2003 at the Polacheck Company, which was acquired byin 2006. He later joined Inland Companies, which later became affiliated with. In 2013, Hunter returned to CBRE until 2018, when he joined JLL. “Local, privately owned companies are often overlooked by global real estate firms,” said Hunter, founder and CEO of Hunter Real Estate. “At Hunter Real Estate, our focus is on representing local, privately owned companies. By prioritizing local relationships, we have a deeper understanding of our clients’ current and future real estate needs. This gives us a unique opportunity to provide creative solutions to our clients. It’s through these constant touch points that we over time earn the trust, respect and loyalty of our clients.” The Hunter Real Estate website shows three other employees, in addition to Matt Hunter. “I’m excited to grow a real estate team in Milwaukee and hire additional brokers,” said Hunter. “People are our greatest asset. We foster a culture of innovation, inclusivity and collaboration. Our team thrives on mutual respect and a shared passion for excellence, which drives us to achieve remarkable results together.”