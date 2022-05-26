Milwaukee Night Market vendor lineup announced

More than 100 local vendors will participate in the 2022 Milwaukee Night Market, which will return to downtown Milwaukee this summer for a full season for the first time since 2019, the Westown Association announced this week.

The 2022 Night Markets will be held on June 15, July 13, August 17 and September 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. About 20,000 people are expected to attend each Night Market, which is free to attend.

The lineup of vendors will include a variety of artists, restaurateurs, farmers, crafters and makers. A full list of vendors for each night of the 2022 Milwaukee Night Market season can be found at: mkenightmarket.com.

“We were thrilled to have over 300 local small businesses apply to vend at the 2022 Markets from which our team has curated an exciting list of vendors that represent that diversity of our city,” said Stacie Callies, executive director of Westown Association.

The vendor lineup will include returning Night Market vendors such as Meat on the Street, Happy Dough Lucky, James Steeno Gallery and LIT MKE, as well as entrepreneurs making their Night Market debuts including Clover Milwaukee, Nate Vomhof Media Co. and Peanut and Butter Jelly Deli.

American Family Insurance returns for the second year, sponsoring vendors fees for 10 entrepreneurs at each of the four Markets by selecting an array of vendors that feature ethnic diversity and gender parity. The 10 American Family-sponsored vendors are: Baked Dream Creations, Blossom Candle, Chase My Creations, Dougie’s Delights, Harmony By Design, Outwoken Tea, Spicy Freza Apparel, T for Textile and Tostada by Maranta.

“Economic empowerment is one goal of our Free to Dream initiative, where we’re investing $105 million over five years to help close equity gaps and create meaningful impact in communities,” said Ranell Washington, American Family community and social impact advisor. “Small businesses, especially diverse businesses, are the economic engine of our country and we want to support these bold entrepreneurs in a variety of ways, including amplifying their brands via storytelling and through social media channels. We’re proud to support these amazingly talented entrepreneurs.”

Night Market community partners include: GRAEF, Gruber Law Offices, Terrapin Beer, Jameson Irish Whiskey, The Avenue, 3rd St. Market Hall and the We Energies Foundation.