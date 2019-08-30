Six restaurants donating part of Saturday sales to Children’s Hospital

Six area restaurants will donate half of their sales on Saturday to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, part of a Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet initiative.

Participating restaurants include Calderone Club, San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, Vagabond, Water Street Brewery’s downtown Milwaukee location, Aria at Saint Kate and Miller Time Pub & Grill. Each restaurant has agreed to give 50% of all food and beverage sales from both lunch and dinner on Saturday to the hospital.

Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet, a local partnership program between the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association, is hosting the The Do Good With Food initiative.

“The Calderone Club and San Giorgio Pizzeria are extremely honored to be a part of the Do Good With Food initiative,” said Gino Fazzari, owner of both restaurants and Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet board member. “We love working with Children’s and look forward to generating proceeds to support all of their amazing programs.”

Those who are unable to dine-in during the fundraiser can donate to the cause here.

“Behind every program Children’s delivers is the support we rely on from our donors and partners in the community, and the restaurants behind Do Good With Food are a great example of this,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. “The money raised will help support all of the extra special things that help us wrap around families to ease and prevent the suffering of children.”

The Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet hosts two annual community initiatives: its Back to School Celebration (formerly the Sherman Park Revival Celebration) supporting MPS students, and the 3 Days of Christmas, which provides hot meals and gifts to different local charity organizations each holiday season.