Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity buys former Gander Mountain building in Franklin

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity has purchased the building that formerly housed a Gander Mountain store in Franklin.

Habitat purchased the building from Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World for $1.1 million, according to state records.

Located at 6939 S. Riverwood Blvd., the building has an assessed value of $2.3 million, according to city records. It totals more than 31,000 square feet and was built in 1999, according to online listings.

A representative for Habitat did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Camping World also did not immediately provide a comment on the transaction.

Camping World originally acquired the building in spring 2018 for $2.2 million.

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and reopened many of the stores as Gander Outdoors.

Kevin Schmoldt and Brian Vanevenhoven of Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer in the transaction.

This isn’t the first Milwaukee-area Gander Mountain store to draw interest from local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties in recent years relocated its Germantown ReStore thrift shop to a nearby 30,800-square-foot Gander Mountain Firearms Supercenter building.