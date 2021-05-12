Milwaukee cultural institutions get $1.4 million boost from Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual announced it is committing $1.4 million in grants to seven Milwaukee-area cultural institutions.

The funding will go to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Discovery World, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Public Museum, Summerfest, United Performing Arts Fund and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

The grants are aimed at providing aid for pandemic recovery efforts, operational support and audience development initiatives.

“Our city’s cultural spaces provide families, children and tourists with one-of-a-kind opportunities that broaden our knowledge and connect us to different experiences,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Northwestern Mutual is proud to support these impactful organizations as they continue to recover from the effects of the (COVID-19) pandemic and reopen their offerings to our community.”

Northwestern Mutual noted 90% of cultural institutions internationally closed their doors because of pandemic-related safety concerns last year, and in Wisconsin, arts and culture organizations were among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Many of Milwaukee’s museums, including MPM and Discovery World, reopened in March. Betty Brinn, which has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, has set its reopening date for May 20. Marcus Performing Arts Center reopened its doors to audiences last week.