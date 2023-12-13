Milwaukee County to provide funding for suburban affordable housing projects

Milwaukee County is planning to allocate about $6.6 million in funding to three affordable housing projects in suburban communities.

Projects in Brown Deer, South Milwaukee and Whitefish Bay with a combined 133 apartment units would receive the investment, which is being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and federal Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) funds, according to Milwaukee County documents.

“The production of additional rental homes is an economic mobility tool to allow families from diverse backgrounds to find homes in any Milwaukee County community they choose,” Housing Division administrator James Mathy wrote in a report.

In Whitefish Bay, Spoerl Commercial, LLC is planning a three-story apartment building with 17 units on the northeast corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Hampton Road, which is currently occupied by a vacant office building, a quadplex and single family home. The project would have a combination of one- and two-bedroom units with rents ranging from $1,000 to $1,250. It is set to receive about $3.1 million in funding from the county.

In South Milwaukee, a 60-unit affordable apartment building being developed by AK Development at 2318 10th Ave., a vacant lot at the south end of South Milwaukee’s downtown, would receive around $2.5 million to cover 11 of the 60 units.

“A preference will be given to youth aging out of foster care for 15 of the units with on-site services provided,” county documents say. “These services would include case management, financial literacy and employment services.”

Rents in this development would range between $650 and $1,250.

In Brown Deer, the county would provide an additional $1 million in funding to a project being developed by Jewish Family Services supporting financing for 11 out of 56 affordable units planned at 4114 W. Woodale Ave. The project will carve out 14 units specifically for persons with disabilities. Rents in this development would range from less than $650 to $1,250. The project received approximately $2 million in ARPA funds from the county earlier this year, county documents say.

The funding is up for a County Board vote later this month.