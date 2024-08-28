Milwaukee County officials recommend Villa Terrace continue as a museum

While the future of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is still uncertain, there are now four proposed avenues for its next steps.

Milwaukee County issued a request for information in May as an effort to determine possible options for the future of both Villa Terrace and the Charles Allis Art Museum. According to a county report this month, the county received proposals from four organizations: Friends of Villa Terrace, Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurant Group, Milwaukee-based Dynamic Events LLC and Charles Allis Villa Terrace.

While the museums are owned by the county, the nonprofit Charles Allis Villa Terrace has operated both museums since 2012. The nonprofit suggested that museum operations continue at both sites and requested $10 million to address their “capital needs,” according to the county report. There would be a “gradual step-down of operational funding over seven years” under this option, the report said.

County officials are supporting the Friends of Villa Terrace proposal, which would keep Villa Terrace open as “a public museum with public gardens and event space,” according to the county report.

“The Director of the Department of Administrative Services – Economic Development recommends authorization to negotiate with the Friends of Villa Terrace, Inc., for the management and operation of the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum with the goal of reducing or eliminating the capital and operational support of the Villa Terrace,” the county report said. “Economic Development will continue to explore options for the Charles Allis Art Museum and collection that are in the best interest of the community.”

Friends of Villa Terrace’s proposal also requests “$3 million in capital over five years to address deferred maintenance” and another $125,000 over three years to fund the transition of operations, according to the report. The organization proposed a $1.5 fundraising campaign to aid this endeavor and create a $500,000 endowment.

The organization “is willing to discuss” taking over the Charles Allis art collection, the report said.

Bartolotta Restaurant Group proposed that Villa Terrace become a hospitality venue, thus halting its operation as a museum. Bartolotta asked for 120 days to “undertake due diligence on the property, put together a restoration plan and a proposed timeline for completing the restoration with the intended purpose of operating a high-end hospitality venue,” according to the county report. After completing that plan, Bartolotta would negotiate a price for Villa Terrace. Under that proposal, Villa Terrace would have limited public access “through periodic tours at designated dates and times,” according to the report. Villa Terrace’s art collection would be returned to the county.

Dynamic Events proposed that Villa Terrace become an event venue and convert Charles Allis into a boutique luxury hotel, according to the report. Dynamic Events would purchase both properties from the county for $1 and a $4 million loan to be paid in 20 years at 4% interest, while other funding will come from “developer equity, bank financing and securing historic tax credits,” the report said.

The Dynamic Events proposal also offers limited public access to Villa Terrace, according to the report.