Milwaukee College Prep names new CEO

By
-
Alfred Keith
Alfred Keith

Milwaukee College Prep has named Alfred Keith as its next chief executive officer, effective in July. Keith, who is currently the principal of Milwaukee College Prep’s Lloyd Street campus, will succeed Robert Rauh, the founding CEO of Milwaukee College Prep who has led the organization for 26 years. “It is humbling to follow in Robb’s

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

