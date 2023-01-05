Milwaukee College Prep names new CEO

Milwaukee College Prep has named Alfred Keith as its next chief executive officer, effective in July. Keith, who is currently the principal of Milwaukee College Prep’s Lloyd Street campus, will succeed Robert Rauh, the founding CEO of Milwaukee College Prep who has led the organization for 26 years. “It is humbling to follow in Robb’s footsteps,” Keith said. “He is a visionary who not only established an incredibly strong foundation and impressive track record of success, but also grew our network of schools to reach thousands of children without compromising our commitment to the mission. Above all, he keeps us focused on what matters most…our scholars.” Milwaukee College Prep is a network for four K4-8th grade public charter schools in Milwaukee. Keith has been principal of Milwaukee College Prep’s Lloyd Street campus since July of 2022. Before that he was academic dean of math and science for four years for Milwaukee College Prep and a Milwaukee College Prep math teacher for two years before that. Prior to joining Milwaukee College Prep, Keith was a math teacher and a basketball coach for Manitowoc Public Schools. “Al has continually taken on leadership roles within Milwaukee College Prep, first as math and science dean and heading up our emerging leaders program and now as principal of Lloyd Street,” Rauh said. “Beyond that Al has created strong and trusted relationships with staff, scholars and families during his tenure. His absolute belief in our children is tangible and his ability to keep them central in MCP’s work to provide a transformational education is core to who he is.”