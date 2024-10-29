Login
People in the News

Milwaukee chapter of American Heart Association names new board president

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The American Heart Association Milwaukee office
Dr. Joy Lincoln Dr. Joy Lincoln from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin. has been named the new board president for the Milwaukee chapter of the American Heart Association. Lincoln succeeds former president Dr. Thomas Wozniak from Prohealth Care. She began her two-year term as board president July 1.

