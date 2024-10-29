Milwaukee chapter of American Heart Association names new board president

[caption id="attachment_599585" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Dr. Joy Lincoln[/caption]
Dr. Joy Lincoln
from the Medical College of Wisconsin
and Children’s Wisconsin
. has been named the new board president for the Milwaukee chapter of the American Heart Association
.
Lincoln succeeds former president Dr. Thomas Wozniak
from Prohealth Care
. She began her two-year term as board president July 1.
Lincoln currently is a professor of pediatrics and associate section chief for pediatric cardiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She also resides as director of cardiovascular research for the Herma Heart Institute at Children’s Wisconsin.
“I’m honored to serve in this leadership role for the American Heart Association as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of saving lives and moves into its second century of work,” she said. “I have a strong personal and professional connection to the Association’s mission and am passionate about helping people live longer, healthier lives."
The Milwaukee chapter of the AHA also welcomed four new board members at the beginning of its fiscal year at the end of June. They include: