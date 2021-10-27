Milwaukee-based Total Cleaning Systems acquired by Denver company

Milwaukee-based commercial cleaning services company Total Cleaning Systems has been acquired by Denver-based commercial janitorial and building maintenance services company, CCS Facility Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Total Cleaning Systems was founded…

Milwaukee-based commercial cleaning services company Total Cleaning Systems has been acquired by Denver-based commercial janitorial and building maintenance services company, CCS Facility Services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Total Cleaning Systems was founded in 1969 and serves businesses and institutions throughout southeastern Wisconsin in numerous industries including education, medical, industrial, construction, and professional organizations.

“When we met the team at Total Cleaning Systems, we saw many correlations with our own company,” said Troy Coker, CCS founder and chief executive officer. “Total Cleaning’s demonstrated history of high-quality service, coupled with their commitment care for their people, made this a natural partnership for CCS Facility Services.”

“When I bought this wonderful business in 1988, I knew I wanted to take us to the next level of professionalism and service, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the last 30-plus years,” said Total Cleaning CEO Randy Esenberg. “This partnership with CCS Facility Services provides the opportunity to launch our company into an incredible future while continuing to serve our customers with excellence.”

CCS Facility Services is a portfolio company of Evanston, Illinois-based private equity firm Silver Oak Services Partners.