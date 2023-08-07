Milwaukee-based Salesforce consulting firm startup reaches $5 million in revenue in its first year

By
-
Pictured from left are: Mireily Backus, Mitul Bhakta, Mort Sayyed and Jessica Lillquist.

Milwaukee-based startup Minlopro Partners, a Salesforce consulting firm, announced recently that it has ended its first year in business by reaching more than $5 million in revenue and has grown to 40 global employees, including a little more than a dozen in Milwaukee. Its headquarters office is located in the Eagleknit building at 507 S.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
