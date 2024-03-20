Milwaukee-based Quality Air Forwarding acquired by Oregon-based supply chain firm

Milwaukee-based Quality Air Forwarding
, a logistics firm specializing in air express and expedited ground transportation solutions, has been acquired by Portland, Oregon-based Magnate Worldwide, LLC
for an undisclosed price.
Magnate is a diversified supply chain management company offering logistics services focused in the areas of mission critical domestic, fine arts, and global freight forwarding.
QAF uses its own fleet of trucks and a network of partners to transport goods for several large manufacturers. QAF’s service offerings include ground, air express, air charter, and other services including warehousing, inside delivery, and high-volume distribution.
"We are excited to expand our service offering to our clients," said Jim Cyganiak
, president of QAF. "Quality Air Forwarding is fortunate to have built and maintained long-lasting relationships with our clients, in many cases spanning decades. Joining forces will open our team to some of the most innovative approaches and best practices in the industry."
QAF expands Magnate's expertise in industrial manufacturing and biomedical transportation, a priority for the company, according to a Tuesday announcement.
"Adding Quality Air Forwarding enhances the expertise we are known for in our strong mission critical segment, TrumpCard and ASAP Expediting," said Dante Fornari
, chief executive officer of Magnate Worldwide. "It will accelerate our growth and expand our reach into Milwaukee, which we believe is an excellent market for specialized manufacturing and a priority in terms of investment. Together we will continue to build on Quality Air Forwarding's rich history, reputation, and very talented people."
Milwaukee-based investment bank TKO Miller
advised QAF in its sale to Magnate.