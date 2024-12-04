Milwaukee-based lease accounting software company acquires financial software firm

Milwaukee-based, a lease accounting software company, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of Bellevue, Washington-based, a software provider specializing in real-time data collection and analysis. Finagraph uses its flagship product, a program that automates financial data collection and analysis for CPA firms worldwide, including the top 25 firms, the Big Four and other financial services companies, according to a press release. Finagraph and Strongbox will remain under their current titles but will include “powered by LeaseCrunch” as part of the deal. “We’re thrilled to join forces with LeaseCrunch,” said, founder and CEO of Finagraph. “Together we’re enhancing the productivity of CPA firms by streamlining workflows, equipping them with real-time financial intelligence and delivering precise data for critical decisions.” The acquisition will expand both companies’ reach to over 750 global CPA firms. LeaseCrunch is leading the investment and the integration process, according to, chief executive officer of LeaseCrunch. [caption id="attachment_601809" align="alignleft" width="300"]Mark Weidick. Photo from LeaseCrunch website[/caption] “Finagraph’s expertise in data extraction and analysis will complement LeaseCrunch’s lease accounting solutions,” said Weidick. “Together, we aim to provide CPA firms and businesses with a broader set of tools, including automated data collection, enhanced reporting capabilities, and streamlined workflows across audit, financial due diligence, and client accounting services. This is more than a merger, it’s a strategic step toward shaping the future of our industry.” LeaseCrunch's focus is on scaling through organic growth by expanding its product offerings and capabilities while pursuing strategic M&A, Weidick added. The acquisition stems from a shared vision by both companies to enhance tools for CPA firms.