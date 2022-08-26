Milwaukee Ballet promotes Tai Pauls to managing director and chief advancement officer

"Tai has done a remarkable job leading our team and helping to guide the organization through the challenges of the past year while in her interim role," said Jan Pirozzolo- Mellowes, board chair and president of Milwaukee Ballet. "We have been fortunate to have her commitment and talent through this period, and she has proven herself to be the best person to assume this leadership role in a permanent capacity."
Pauls will continue to work closely with Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink, helping the company regain momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic and drive organizational growth, according to a news release.
During the 2021-22 season, Milwaukee Ballet returned to main stage performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center; full-capacity classes at its school and academy in the Historic Third Ward, Fox Point and Brookfield; and in-person community engagement programming. The organization is currently in the midst of a capital campaign for the creation of a new "Nutcracker" production, scheduled to debut in December 2023.