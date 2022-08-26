Milwaukee Ballet promotes Tai Pauls to managing director and chief advancement officer

Pauls will continue to work closely with Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink, helping the company regain momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic and drive organizational growth, according to a news release. During the 2021-22 season, Milwaukee Ballet returned to main stage performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center; full-capacity classes at its school and academy in the Historic Third Ward, Fox Point and Brookfield; and in-person community engagement programming. The organization is currently in the midst of a capital campaign for the creation of a new "Nutcracker" production, scheduled to debut in December 2023. "Tai has done a remarkable job leading our team and helping to guide the organization through the challenges of the past year while in her interim role," said Jan Pirozzolo- Mellowes, board chair and president of Milwaukee Ballet. "We have been fortunate to have her commitment and talent through this period, and she has proven herself to be the best person to assume this leadership role in a permanent capacity."

"Milwaukee Ballet is an institution I have admired and enjoyed since first attending performances as a child with my mother," said Pauls. "I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside Michael and our talented artists and staff in sharing the rich inspiration dance provides and its positive impacts on our community."

has promoted its interim managing directorto managing director and chief advancement officer. Pauls, who had served as interim managing director since May 2021, will expand oversight of the business operations and advancement efforts for the Ballet. Her promotion comes just two-and-a-half years after joining the organization in March 2020.Pauls served on the Milwaukee Ballet board of directors before joining the organization's staff, initially as director of development. Four months later, she took on an expanded role as director of marketing and development. Prior to joining Milwaukee Ballet, Pauls was vice president of hospitality for the Milwaukee Brewers, where she worked for 13 years in various roles.