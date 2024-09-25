Milwaukee Art Museum gala raises $1.2 million for contemporary art program

Chris and Jennifer Abele

Donna and Donald Baumgartner

Ellen and Joe Checota

Joan Lubar and John Crouch

Sheldon and Marianne Lubar

Kate and Ken Muth

Joel and Caran Quadracci

Jeff and Gail Yabuki [caption id="attachment_597755" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jeff and Gail Yabuki. Photo by Front Room Studios and courtesy of the Milwaukee Art Museum.[/caption]

Theraised $1.2 million at its second annual Art:Forward Gala on Saturday. The funds raised at the event, which the Milwaukee Art Museum hosted inside its Quadracci Pavilion, will support the museum’s contemporary art program. The event honored artist and filmmaker Robert Longo, whose work will be the focus of the museum’s upcoming major exhibition beginning Oct. 25. [caption id="attachment_597757" align="alignleft" width="300"]Robert Longo speaks at the Milwaukee Art Museum's Art:Forward Gala. Photo by Front Room Studios and courtesy of the Milwaukee Art Museum.[/caption] The exhibition will feature Longo’s work from the last ten years. Longo, who is most known for his realistic charcoal drawings, has created many art pieces based on “contemporary global events,” according to the museum’s news release. At the Art:Forward Gala, the Milwaukee Art Museum also announced it is in the process of acquiring two of the art pieces that will be on display as part of the exhibition, according to the museum’s news release. Both are charcoal drawings and would join two of Longo’s lithographs that the museum already has in its collection. “I am so very pleased to be able to share with you that thanks in large part to the support extended by key donors, includingand, the Museum’s Contemporary Art Society, Pace Gallery and Robert Longo himself, we are in the process of securing two major acquisitions of Robert’s work for the Milwaukee Art Museum’s collection,” said, the museum’s senior curator of contemporary, in the news release. One of the drawings, called “State of the Union,” highlights the congresswomen who wore white to former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019. The other, called “Three Graces,” depicts a storefront display of wedding dresses that has been punctured by bullets in Donetsk, Ukraine, according to the news release. [gallery size="meccarouselthumb" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="597761,597762"] According to the news release, Milwaukee Art Museum supporters in attendance included: