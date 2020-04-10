Milwaukee-area community health centers awarded $5.8 million in federal funds

Funding part of CARES Act

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers' Layton Clinic.

Last updated on April 10th, 2020 at 02:39 pm

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $5.8 million to community health centers in southeastern Wisconsin to support their COVID-19 response. 

The health centers include:

  • Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, Milwaukee: $1.375 million
  • Milwaukee Health Centers: $794,630
  • Progressive Community Health Centers, Milwaukee: $785,780
  • Outreach Community Health Centers, Milwaukee: $718,745
  • Gerald I. Ignace Indian Health Center, Milwaukee: $544,610
  • Kenosha Community Health Center: $815,165
  • Lakeshore Community Health Care, Sheboygan: $751,010

Across Wisconsin, 16 community health centers were awarded a total of $14 million in DHHS funds, which were part of the federal CARES Act stimulus package. A total of $1.3 billion was allotted to health centers across the country during the pandemic.  

“Our health centers play a critical role in tackling this pandemic by providing quality care to vulnerable Americans, who are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee). “These facilities need additional support to continue providing treatment, diagnoses, and preventative care for individuals with COVID-19, which is why I am so excited to announce that five health centers in Milwaukee will receive more than $4 million in funding.”

Get more news and insights in the March 30 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee:

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.