Milwaukee-area community health centers awarded $5.8 million in federal funds

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $5.8 million to community health centers in southeastern Wisconsin to support their COVID-19 response.

The health centers include:

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, Milwaukee: $1.375 million

Milwaukee Health Centers: $794,630

Progressive Community Health Centers, Milwaukee: $785,780

Outreach Community Health Centers, Milwaukee: $718,745

Gerald I. Ignace Indian Health Center, Milwaukee: $544,610

Kenosha Community Health Center: $815,165

Lakeshore Community Health Care, Sheboygan: $751,010

Across Wisconsin, 16 community health centers were awarded a total of $14 million in DHHS funds, which were part of the federal CARES Act stimulus package. A total of $1.3 billion was allotted to health centers across the country during the pandemic.

“Our health centers play a critical role in tackling this pandemic by providing quality care to vulnerable Americans, who are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee). “These facilities need additional support to continue providing treatment, diagnoses, and preventative care for individuals with COVID-19, which is why I am so excited to announce that five health centers in Milwaukee will receive more than $4 million in funding.”

