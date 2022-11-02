Miller Brewing gets into the holiday spirit with its new Christmas Tree Keg Stand

It’s often true that during the holidays, gatherings are accompanied by a glass of wine or pint of beer to mark the celebratory spirit. A new invention from Miller Brewing Company offers beer lovers a unique way to celebrate the holiday season while keeping a healthy supply of Miller Lite on hand – directly from their Christmas tree.

Miller Brewing’s 2022 holiday collection includes a Christmas Tree Keg Stand that allows users to drink draft Miller Lite straight from their evergreen tree. The fully functioning tree stand is designed to fit around a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite. The stand is then placed under a user’s Christmas tree. The Christmas Tree Keg Stand is compatible with up to a 5-foot tree and will be available for purchase in limited quantities beginning Nov. 10.

“This season there’s truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover’s tree than the tree stand itself,” said Sofia Colucci, global vice president of Miller family of brands. “Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we’re literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand.”

The Christmas Tree Keg Stand is not the only beer-related offering from Miller Brewing, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Molson Coors, this year. The company is bringing back its decorative can-holding tree ornaments as well. Dubbed “Beernaments,” the ornaments are able to support a 12-ounce can of Miller Lite. They are available in sets of six.