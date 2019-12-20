Midwest Express Airlines pushes back launch

The timeline for when the new Midwest Express Airlines will launch its first flight has been delayed later into 2020, based on a statement issued by the company today.

The startup airline had previously anticipated having its ticket reservation system up and running by Christmas with flights to launch in January, Midwest Express president Greg Aretakis said at an Independent Business Association of Wisconsin event in November.

But now Midwest Express is planning to announce the schedule for its first flights by the end of March, Aretakis said in a statement released today. The statement did not indicate when the flights are expected to commence.

“We planned to have our commercial infrastructure completed by year-end (2019), but due to the upcoming holidays and advanced planning needs of our customers, we expect to announce schedules, pricing and initial flights near the end of first quarter 2020,” Aretakis said in the statement.

A launch date after the holidays, which is typically packed with leisure travelers, won’t have an impact on Midwest Express Airlines, whose target market is business travelers, Aretakis previously told BizTimes.

The airline will offer nonstop flights from Milwaukee to three initial destinations: Cincinnati; Omaha, Nebraska and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Those are the most common destinations that Milwaukee area business leaders have told Midwest Express executives that are needed for nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Aretakis has said.