Midwest Composite Technologies acquires Ohio-based injection molding company

Hartland-based Midwest Composite Technologies has acquired ICOMold, an Ohio-based company specializing in injection molding.

The acquisition was recently announced by CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that owns MCT. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The ICOMold transaction follows the company’s September acquisition of FATHOM, an on-demand digital additive manufacturer that combines 3D printing and traditional manufacturing technologies.

“ICOMold’s unique technology drives a truly differentiated customer value proposition that has produced a quality reputation for industry-leading turnaround times and flexible, consultative customer service,” said Ryan Martin, MCT chief executive officer.

ICOMold is a digital manufacturer of prototype and production parts across a variety of manufacturing technologies. While ICOMold is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, the company also has a facility in Shenzen, China.

The company’s molding processes include prototype and production tooling and molds, overmolding, insert molding and family molds. ICOMold also offers CNC machining across both metals and plastics as well as urethane casting.

MCT 3D prints parts to help companies with new product development. CORE acquired MCT in 2018. Martin, a former GE Additive executive, joined MCT early this year as chief executive officer.