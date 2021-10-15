Michigan company acquires Express Elevator

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based elevator service provider Elevator Service LLC announced that it has acquired Oak Creek-based Express Elevator LLC. Founded in 2003 by Bob Young, Express Elevator is an elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization company…

Founded in 2003 by Bob Young, Express Elevator is an elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization company that serves the eastern Wisconsin market. It has more than 350 customers in the Milwaukee area and is one of the largest independent elevator service providers in Wisconsin, according to Elevator Service LLC.

In 2008, Express Elevator acquired Alltech Elevator, based in Waukesha, and then in 2015 acquired Jensen Elevator, based in Cudahy.

Elevator Service LLC has served Michigan since 1987, performing elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, installation and testing required by the state of Michigan to the commercial and residential markets.

With its acquisition of Express Elevator, Elevator Service says it is now the largest independent elevator services provider in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Express Elevator brand and field service team will remain unchanged.

"We feel very fortunate that Bob picked ESI (Elevator Service) as its partner to support Express in its next chapter of growth,” said Elevator Service president Brett McCay. “Our combined companies will leverage Express's strong team of field mechanics and brand, along with ESI's resources and administrative capabilities as we accelerate growth across Wisconsin. We will continue to provide world class service to Express's customers and make sure Express is the employer of choice for talented union mechanics in the market, just as ESI has done in its home market in Michigan."

"I am excited about Express's future as part of ESI's platform," said Young. "I have full confidence that Brett and the ESI team will continue to take care of Express's loyal customer base and field mechanics in the years ahead."