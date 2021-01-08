Michigan-based Biggby Coffee coming to Franklin

Cafe with drive-thru opening at the Shoppes at Wyndham Village

A new Biggby Coffee shop is planned at the Shoppes of Wyndham Village in Franklin.

Local franchisee Cream City Ventures LLC will open the cafe and drive-thru at the northwest corner of the retail strip, located at 7700 S. Lovers Lane Road, according to City of Franklin Plan Commission documents.

It will be the fifth Wisconsin franchise location for East Lansing, Michigan-based Biggby Coffee, which has 230 cafes across nine states. Its Wisconsin locations include Sheboygan, Wausau, Rib Mountain and Marshfield.

The new Biggby Coffee shop will share a building with Cousins Subs, Sally Beauty and a Zerizon store. The retail center is anchored by Target and Pick ‘n Save.

Cream City Ventures, which is registered under Keith Washington, plans to install a drive-thru window on the southern side of the building, along with a menu board and order confirmation speaker.

The project’s special use and site plan amendment requests were approved by Franklin’s Plan Commission on Jan. 7 and await Common Council approval later this month.

Biggby Coffee serves both hot and cold coffee, espresso and tea beverages, as well as smoothies. It also sells grab-and-go food items like breakfast sandwiches, bagels and muffins.

Hours of operation at the Franklin location will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.