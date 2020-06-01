Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Michelle Grau has more than 15 years of construction industry experience, serving as vice president and owner of Waukesha-based Professional Construction Inc.

Grau has learned many roles, and throughout her career has adapted in order to help the company grow. Today, the company is focused on commercial, residential and community projects.

In the past 18 months alone, Grau has worked on the design and execution of PCI’s new showroom and the Bark River spec house in Delafield.

Grau, who co-owns the business with her husband, Mike, stresses the importance of keeping the “family” in family business. PCI incorporates family values and culture into every project and client relationship, treating customers as an extension of the team.

“She is a selfless individual who is committed to her community, customers, employees and, most of all, her family,” said Jennifer Cobleigh, interior designer with Professional Construction. “Michelle lives by the motto of being kind and treating others as you would like to be treated. She follows through with this motto by making sure her employees and customers are always taken care of. Her dedication, determination, vision and openness to new concepts and ideas has helped PCI grow and become the company it is today.”